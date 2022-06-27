Billie Eilish’s new wax figure unveiled and fans have some interesting reactions

Billie Eilish’s new wax figure has the internet going crazy, but not for all the right reasons. After a first attempt was made at Barcelona Wax Museum in 2020, unveiling a weird-looking figure of the artist, the Hollywood Wax Museum in Los Angeles has given it a try to make things right, but again things did not go as planned.

Fans of the 20-year-old singer took to social media to share their thoughts after photos of the wax figure were revealed, with many stating that Billie looked very different from how she looks in real life.

“Yeah, it’s Billie Eilish when she is 50 years old,” one person wrote, adding, “One day we’ll all admit ppl need to stop making wax figures,” while someone else commented, “Everything except the face looks great, the face looks soooo old like she‘s 10-20 years older.”

“This is billie in her 40s” another fan shared on Twitter, “The way she wouldn’t be recognized if the wax figure wouldn’t have the eyes half closed,” with someone else commenting, “They didn’t understand the assignment.”

It seems the second attempt at revealing Billie’s statue didn’t go as planned, as most of the comments agreed on the singer’s appearance. “That’s not billie that’s bullie,” someone joked “It’s almost like the face is too wide or to big? the eyes nose and lips are fine but the face size is like… strangely off.”