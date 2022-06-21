Billie Eilish reveals the hardest thing about being on tour: ‘Feels like a blur’

Billie Eilish gives an insight into her rockstar life on the road, detailing some of the most interesting moments she has faced while being on tour, now that she is getting ready to make history as the youngest artist to headline Glastonbury music festival.

The 20-year-old star, who recently opened up about her experience living with tourette’s syndrome, says that “being on tour is a crazy way to live,” revealing that at one point she didn’t go outside for three days.

“It’s kind of a crazy thing that a human does, touring,” she explained, “It is so unnatural for us as people to have such high highs and such low lows. It feels like a blur. It’s like you’re living five different lives at once, bonkers but amazing.”

Billie confessed that she loves being on stage and sharing her performance with her fans from all around the world, however she is now trying to get in one or two hours of natural daylight every day to make things a little better.

The singer admitted that she “hates the summertime” and some of her dates are during the summer. “I hate heat and I hate sunlight, bright shining sunlight,” Billie said, “Literally every single June of my life has sucked. I hate June. You know why? Gemini season. It’s a cursed period of time.”

However she is trying to change things up and keep a positive attitude. “We’re rewriting it. We’re going to have a great month. So I’m putting up dreamcatchers and doing some spells, because f—k June. And July.“