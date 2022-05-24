Billie Eilish shares her experience living with Tourette’s syndrome

Billie Eilish opens up about what it feels like to live with Tourette’s syndrome while being in the public eye, describing it as “exhausting” as she is often misunderstood and receives unwanted reactions.

Loading the player...

“The most common way that people react is they laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny,” Billie admitted during an interview with David Letterman for his Netflix series ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.’

“I’m always left incredibly offended by that,” the singer said about people’s reactions, revealing that other artists have similar experiences with Tourette’s, however she preferes not to “out them because they don’t wanna talk about it.“

“These are things you would never notice if you’re just having a conversation with me,” she explained,“But for me they’re very exhausting.”

The 20-year-old acclaimed artist was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome at the age of 11, which can cause uncontrollable and unwanted vocalization and/or repetitive movements.

And while she often gets frustrated, she says she has no problem talking about her condition, as it is “interesting” to her and she is “incredibly confused by it”, sharing that she doesn’t experience it while she is on stage, “When I’m moving around I’m not even ticking at all.”