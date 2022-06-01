Billie Eilish’s now ex-boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce denies cheating rumors

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce have broken up. The actor announced the news on his Instagram story Tuesday while addressing rumors that he cheated on the “Bad Guy” singer. Vorce’s comments are filled with moments like “lost cause” and “ur embarrassing.” In a series of posts to his story, he addressed the hate and said there was no cheating involved.



There is no doubting the power of Eilish’s fan base. Vorce called out the hundreds of hate comments writing, “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do.”

The 30-year-old shared another image on his story with text that said, “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

©Matthew Tyler Vorce





A source close to Voyer confirmed to E! News, that Eilish broke up with him recently. The pair reportedly started dating early in 2021 and were first spotted getting cozy in April in Santa Barbara, California.

He went on to criticize a writer for We Got This Covered who titled their story “Billie Eilish breaks up with Matthew Tyler Vorce who she was too good for anyways”. The self-proclaimed “degenerate” shared a screenshot of the story adding, “Someone got a degree and wrote this headline lmaoooo.”