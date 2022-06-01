Billie Eilish’s now ex-boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce denies cheating rumors

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce have broken up. The actor announced the news on his Instagram story Tuesday while addressing rumors that he cheated on the “Bad Guy” singer. Vorce’s comments are filled with moments like “lost cause” and “ur embarrassing.” In a series of posts to his story, he addressed the hate and said there was no cheating involved.
There is no doubting the power of Eilish’s fan base. Vorce called out the hundreds of hate comments writing, “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can possibly do.”
The 30-year-old shared another image on his story with text that said, “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”
A source close to Voyer confirmed to E! News, that Eilish broke up with him recently. The pair reportedly started dating early in 2021 and were first spotted getting cozy in April in Santa Barbara, California.
He went on to criticize a writer for We Got This Covered who titled their story “Billie Eilish breaks up with Matthew Tyler Vorce who she was too good for anyways”. The self-proclaimed “degenerate” shared a screenshot of the story adding, “Someone got a degree and wrote this headline lmaoooo.”
Despite his jokes, it will likely not get any easier for the “Mother, May I Sleep With Danger?” actor as some moments from his past are being recirculated. In January of last year, he issued an apology after he was accused of using the N-word, as well as making offensive statements about the Asian and LGTBQ+ community in resurfaced Facebook posts, per E!
“I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible, and I understand how offensive those words are. Whether it was a lyric, a quote, or just me being dumb, it does not matter. I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context,” he wrote on his Instagram story at the time.
Eilish’s team has not responded to outlets regarding the split and it wouldn’t be surprising if they never do. The singer was already keeping their relationship private and never attended any red carpet or public events together.