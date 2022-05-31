Why Nicole Kidman surprised Keith Urban during Las Vegas concert: ‘I’m worried’

Nicole Kidman made a surprise appearance at her husband Keith Urban’s concert in Las Vegas, joining the country singer on stage at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace.

The 54-year-old artist posted a video of the sweet moment on Instagram, writing “Just a Saturday in Las Vegas” following the last performance of his residency.

In the video Nicole can be seen sharing a hug and a kiss with the Australian actress, who took a moment to say “Hi” to the audience. “What’s your name?” Keith joked, “Where are you from?” to which Nicole replied laughing, “Nicole Urban.”

She also explained why she followed her husband to the stage. “I want to get your jacket,” she said to him, “You put it on the floor and I’m worried...”

The singer then said to the audience, “She literally said, ‘Don’t lose that jacket,’” adding, “And I’m like, ‘How am I gonna lose the jacket?’” And it seems Nicole was right to be worried, as Keith later shared, “It’s gone! See! Look! You jinxed it.”

Keith’s black blazer was finally found and he placed it around his wife’s shoulders. She then said goodbye to the audience, walking off the stage, waving and making the shape of a heart with her hands. “Just a Saturday night in Las Vegas!“ the singer said to his fans.

The country star finished his residency in Las Vegas, after stepping in to replace some of the dates left following Adele’s cancelation of her concert dates.