Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford pack on the PDA; who is the 31-year-old singer?

Billie Eilish and singer Jesse Rutherford sparked dating rumors last week, and they have now seemingly confirmed their relationship. Photos emerged Wednesday of their Tuesday night out in Los Angeles, and they looked happier than ever, holding hands and sharing kisses.
In photos published by DailyMail, they both wore punk rock show-approved outfits, with Eilish rocking an oversized denim jacket, baggy shorts, and converse with high socks. The 31-year-old singer looked straight out of a Tim Burton movie with a black and white long-sleeved shirt and white vans.
“Billie” began trending on Twitter with fans discussing the 11-year age gap. “Jesse rutherford was alive during george h w bush’s presidency . billie eilish cannot legally drink,” wrote one user.
Others have pointed out that they were photographed together in 2016. A fan account shared photos of Rutherford posing together on the same date as her 16th birthday.
December 19, 2017
What we know
The singers sparked rumors last week after they were spotted cozying up for a vegan dinner at Crossroads Kitchen in LA on October 13.
“Billie touched the back of Jesse’s head for a long time, he kissed her on the cheek, and they both kissed on the lips,” a source named Andrew Axelband told Entertainment Tonight. He added that at one point, they discussed the possibility of going to a party at the Kardashians.
A couple of days later, on Saturday night, a TikTok user posted a video of the new couple at Halloween Horror Nights holding hands while exiting an attraction.
Who is Rutherford?
The singer was born and raised in Newberry Park, California, and co-founded The Neighborhood in 2011. The band released its fourth studio album in September 2020, and while they were supposed to tour last month, Variety confirmed they are on hiatus.
While Rutherford is known as a musician, he has been in the entertainment industry for decades. Per PEOPLE, he pursued acting throughout the early 2000s, landing his first film role in the 2002 film Life or Something, starring Angelina Jolie. He also has a credit for a season 2 episode of Star Trek: Enterprise.
Past Loves
Before Eilish, Rutherford had a long-term relationship with YouTuber and Wildflower case cofounder Devon Lee Carson. The two reportedly began dating after graduation. Carson told V Magazine, “I was a freshman, and he was a senior, but we grew up in the same town and were friends on Facebook.”