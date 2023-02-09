Since 2010 thanks to an episode of Parks and Recreation, “Galentine’s Day” has become a thing. What once was a fictional holiday is now a friend-filled event that celebrates your besties every February 13—the day before Valentine’s Day.

“Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast style,” the show’s fictional character, Leslie Knope, explains in the episode. “Ladies celebrating ladies.”

©Hola



Galentine’s Day gifts that will solidify your friendship

Since this celebration wasn’t invented by a big corporation, a card-making company, or a chocolate factory, the rules are inexistent. It is just an organic way to bond, create memories, and feel empowered.

You can adopt this new tradition in multiple ways; whether you and your gals prefer to gather and have breakfast at Tiffany’s, meet in a house and exchange gifts with each other, or hand each other gifts while having breakfast, the possibilities are endless.

To help you out, we created a list of our top 2023 Galentine’s Day gifts that will solidify your friendship.