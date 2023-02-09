Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Since 2010 thanks to an episode of Parks and Recreation, “Galentine’s Day” has become a thing. What once was a fictional holiday is now a friend-filled event that celebrates your besties every February 13—the day before Valentine’s Day.
“Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast style,” the show’s fictional character, Leslie Knope, explains in the episode. “Ladies celebrating ladies.”
Since this celebration wasn’t invented by a big corporation, a card-making company, or a chocolate factory, the rules are inexistent. It is just an organic way to bond, create memories, and feel empowered.
You can adopt this new tradition in multiple ways; whether you and your gals prefer to gather and have breakfast at Tiffany’s, meet in a house and exchange gifts with each other, or hand each other gifts while having breakfast, the possibilities are endless.
To help you out, we created a list of our top 2023 Galentine’s Day gifts that will solidify your friendship.
