Gerard Piqué goes Instagram official with Clara Chia; Shakira fans bring the heat

Gerard Piqué is proving his loyalty and devotion to his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. It’s not official until it’s Instagram official!

It’s been 14 days since Shakira broke the internet with her new song, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” and the retired soccer player has responded to the haters by sharing the first photo with his new boo on Instagram. On Wednesday, he posted a selfie taken by the 23-year-old, letting the picture speak for itself without a caption.

©Gerard Pique





Piqué did not tag Marti, who has been very quiet since she was roasted by the Colombian. With spicy lyrics like, “you traded a Rolex for a Casio,” and “you traded a Ferrari for a Twingo,” the world has not been easy on either of them.

Shakira fans went straight to Piqué’s comments, sharing their jokes and opinions. “La Twingo,” one fan wrote. “Hahaha he had to put up a photo to give Claritaa peace hehehehe,” added another.

The post comes after reports that Piqué and Marti called it quits after the song’s release. Many believed she was hiding over Shaki’s lyrics, where she alluded to the idea that Piqué was begging her to come back.

As we reported last week, following the rumored split, the father of 2 attended an NBA game at the Accor Arena, where he was photographed with model Irina Shayk. While the photo had people buzzing, it’s now clear Piqué wants the world to know where his heart stands- with Chia.