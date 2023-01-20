Gerard Piqué was spotted with a model following rumors of split with Clara Chia

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia might have been impacted by Shakira and Bizarrap’s explosive new song. It’s rumored that following the release of the song, which broke numerous streaming records, the couple has been facing some tough times. Now, Piqué was spotted in Paris attending some Fashion Week events, and spending some time with Irina Shayk.
Shakira’s raptorous success was likely an influence on Piqué’s travel plans, likely wanting to create some distance between himself and the press. Piqué was spotted attending an NBA game at the Accor Arena, where the Detroit Pistons faced the Chicago Bulls.
Shakira parties with ex-Barcelona player following the release of hit song
Shakira is reportedly raising the wall that separates her home from her former mother-in-law’s property
Over the course of the game, which resulted in a win for the Bulls, the Barcelona superstar sat in the front row, spending time with celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss, Tony Parker and Magic Johnson.
In the case of Irina Shayk, photos show her and Piqué posing for the cameras together. The two smiled at the camera, with Piqué holding on to Shayk’s waist while wearing a cream colored Nike sweatshirt. Shayk wore a black top and looked stunning with her hair loose and some silver earrings.
Piqué was quiet over social media, but Shayk shared multiple photos of her evening, including a closer look at some of the details of her outfit. These updates were shared hours after the game concluded, showing off some stunning pants, black gloves, and heels. “Crazy Paris,” she captioned the post. “NBA get ready.”
In the past, Shayk dated Cristiano Ronaldo. The two were involved in an on and off relationship from 2010 to 2015. Following their break up, Shayk was involved with Bradley Cooper, having a child in the year 2017. Despite their break up in 2019, the couple remains friends, and are often photographed together spending time with their daughter.
Piqué is all business
Following his retirement from professional soccer, Gerard Piqué has focused on his company, Kosmos, and on his personal projects, like Kings League, which gathers streamers and retired soccer players to take charge of 12 teams, competing against each other every Sunday. After the release of Shakira’s song, Piqué has poked fun at some of the comments that have been made with good humor but hasn’t addressed them directly. He also hasn’t addressed the status of his relationship with Clara Chia.
The Spanish newspaper El Español recently reported that Piqué and Clara Chia were facing tough times. The paper claims their arguments were spurred by the release of Shakira’s song and that Chia has moved out of Piqué’s apartment. She has supposedly moved back with her parents, seeking refuge from the media and paparazzi.