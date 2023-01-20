Gerard Piqué was spotted with a model following rumors of split with Clara Chia

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia might have been impacted by Shakira and Bizarrap’s explosive new song. It’s rumored that following the release of the song, which broke numerous streaming records, the couple has been facing some tough times. Now, Piqué was spotted in Paris attending some Fashion Week events, and spending some time with Irina Shayk.

©GrosbyGroup



Piqué and Clara Chia have been spending some time apart according to some media outlets

Shakira’s raptorous success was likely an influence on Piqué’s travel plans, likely wanting to create some distance between himself and the press. Piqué was spotted attending an NBA game at the Accor Arena, where the Detroit Pistons faced the Chicago Bulls.

Over the course of the game, which resulted in a win for the Bulls, the Barcelona superstar sat in the front row, spending time with celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss, Tony Parker and Magic Johnson.﻿

©GrosbyGroup



Piqué at the NBA game in Paris

In the case of Irina Shayk, photos show her and Piqué posing for the cameras together. The two smiled at the camera, with Piqué holding on to Shayk’s waist while wearing a cream colored Nike sweatshirt. Shayk wore a black top and looked stunning with her hair loose and some silver earrings.