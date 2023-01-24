Piqué could face millionaire lawsuit... and not precisely from Shakira

It seems Gerard Piqué is experiencing some difficult situations this year. The former soccer player has been the center of attention following the success of Shakira’s new song, in which she references their failed relationship and scandal with new girlfriend Clara Chía. The media continues to focus on the athlete, who has been linked to a new mystery woman.

However the latest news involving Piqué has nothing to do with his love life, but instead with his skills as a businessman, as he could be facing a new millionaire lawsuit from The International Tennis Federation, against his company Kosmos.

It has been reported that Kosmos apparently broke a contract signed in 2019. Piqué had agreed to carry out the Davis Cup in multiple countries with his company for the next 25 years, however negotiations failed and it was reduced to only 3 years.

Kosmos allegedly faced financial difficulties, which ultimately led to the company changing the format that was first detailed for the tournament. A format that was presented by Kosmos from the start.

It was also reported that The International Tennis Federation is preparing a lawsuit against Piqué’s organization, including payment to the players and a number of other services. The contract first stated that every edition of the tournament would cost $40 million dollars, apart from the $10 million dollars that would go for the participants of the Davis Cup.

Piqué has yet to talk publicly about the failed negotiations, however the ITF could take legal action following the accumulated debt and the negative impression from the public. A new format is already being talked about for the next edition of the tournament, and a close source to the ITF states that the legal team is expecting to win if they end up in court with Piqué, as reported by the Spanish publication Sport.

Piqué ha preferido guardar silencio sobre los problemas de su empresa