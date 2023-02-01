With Valentine’s Day around the corner, just a few days away, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the pressure to find the perfect gift. Don’t worry! There is still time to find a memorable gift to show the extraordinary ladies in your life you appreciate them. To make it easier for you, we’ve gathered some adorable, last-minute gift ideas inspired by Cupid’s favorite colors, pink and red, so your present can have a little extra symbolism.

According to Dutch Color Expert Jacob Olesen, who runs the site Color Meanings, Red is the color linked to strong emotions. However, he says that most people are unaware that pink’s significance “goes a little deeper than red”.

“Red is the color of passion and love, white is the color of innocence, and a mix of the two could be construed to mean that pink is a sort of innocent love. That’s why some people believe pink is a useful symbol representing friendly or familial love.”

Whether you’re shopping for your girlfriend, mom, sister, or bestie, we have some suggestions for everyone, gifts for the beauty lover, the perfumista, the foodie that loves her kitchen tools, the sporty one, the wine lover that loves picnics, the fashionista in your life, the ones that believe in karma and spirituality, to the ones with a sweet tooth.

Scroll below for thoughtful and cute gifts that will win their hearts and make them feel loved on this special day.