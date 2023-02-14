Meet Saint-Valentin: The only commune in France dedicated to celebrating love

If you love to love and look forward to surprising your significant other every year on Valentine’s Day, maybe you should start a new tradition of celebrating February 14 in Europe, most specifically Saint-Valentin, a commune in the Indre department in central France.

This little village in France has an aproximately population of 283 and is the only location named after the patron saint of lovers. From March to January, the region is serene, but once the calendar marks February, the community begins receiving guests from all parts of France and other nations.

The Saint-Valentin village welcomes guests for their three-day love-themed activities, which include a Mass, romantic attractions, concerts, crafts, gourmet markets, and more.

“There will be all sorts of exhibitions and shows – jewelry, fashion shows, wedding organizers, chocolate makers, and much more,” Consultant Fanny Chauffeteau revealed. “We’ve organized games this year with lots of presents to be won.”

Adding, “We aim to promote the village. After all, this is the only village in France called Saint-Valentin.”

The mayor of the town, Mr. Pierre Rousseau, and the Town Council also ensured to dedicate resources to create romantic settings for residents and visitors. Their effort transformed the remote destination into the “Village of Love.”

“The village of Saint-Valentin now has the necessary assets to welcome lovers from all over the world, all year round,” the mayor said.

According to Aleteia, among the sites and events couples enjoy in Saint-Valentin include a visit to Le Jardin des Amoureux, a garden for Lovers, The Tree of Vows, people have a Confirmation of Marriage and say yes a second time.

Photo of “the tree of lovers” made on February 10, 2006 in Saint-Valentin near Chateauroux, four days of Valentine’s Day, the traditional festival of lovers. The tree whose trunk is stainless steel carries eight hundred sheets of brass and copper that lovers can buy and have their name inscribed by an engraver on site.

“This is a symbolic gesture for couples to validate their mutual commitments. The COVID epidemic seriously hampered couples from seeking their Confirmation of Marriage, but last year I issued 80 certificates,” says the mayor.

“All couples in love are welcome; some come from faraway places like Japan. We have a special relationship with Japan,” Pierre Rousseau added. “I’d like Saint-Valentin to be known as a village of love, not only around February 14 but throughout the year.”