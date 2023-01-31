Shawn Mendes©GrosbyGroup
RIPPED

Shawn Mendes shows off his bulging biceps after hitting the gym

The singer is eating his protein

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Shawn Mendes is getting ripped. The singer was spotted leaving his gym in West Hollywood on Monday in a classic white tank top which showed off his growing biceps.


Shawn Mendes©GrosbyGroup
RELATED:

Camila Mendes shares her struggle with body dissatisfaction and negative attitudes toward obesity

Salma Hayek shows off her toned body in netted bikini gown during Magic Mike’s Last Dance premiere

Eva Longoria shares a stunning photo in a bikini


The butterfly/ flower tattoo on his left bicep grew in size as well. He got the ink in 2019 and the design was made by a fan. Mendes saw an image of it photoshopped on himself and tracked down the artist to get the raw image for the tattoo, per CapitalFm.



The 24-year-old musician has been rocking an edgier look this year. In January, he debuted a new buzz cut to go along with his toned arms.

His new look comes amid a rumored romance with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51. They were first spotted in July and were recently photographed arriving at his place in Los Angeles, carrying some groceries.

Miranda was the singer’s chiropractor for several years, including his 2018 - 2019 tour. Despite their numerous outings, they have not confirmed or denied their relationship.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more