Shawn Mendes changes his wavy hair for a fresh new buzzcut

Shawn Mendes is starting 2023 with a new look. The singer got rid of his wavy hair for a fresh new buzzcut. The 24-year-old performer debuted his shaved hair while stepping out to a café in Los Angeles.

Although his hair transformation left, fans conflicted on social media at HOLA! USA, we think he looks very handsome, and maybe this change is part of an upcoming project yet to be announced.

But Shawn isn’t the only one with a new do. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt also farewelled her blonde hair to follow her famous mom’s footsteps. The teenager, which is known for her dancing skills, was recently captured with a buzz haircut identical to the one Angelina Jolie had in 1997 for the movie Gia.

Jolie-Pitt, 16, drove to her local pet store for a bag of organic dog treats ahead of Christmas Eve, showing her shaved hair while wearing a sweatshirt and jean shorts.