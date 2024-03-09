Shawn Mendes announces first concert since 2022 tour cancelation

Shawn Mendes is returning to the stage. This marks his first solo concert since 2022, when he canceled the remainder of his “Wonder” tour in order to focus on his mental health.

Mendes made the announcement on social media, alongside two black and white photos. The first shows him without a shirt and playing the guitar. The second announces the date of the show, which is on September 22nd of this year, at Rock in Rio. “It’s been a really long time since i last played live and I’m so excited to share that I’ll be headlining Rock In Rio on Sept 22nd. I’ve missed being on stage and seeing you all in person so much!” he captioned the post.

Mendes also revealed that he was working on a new record, and that he’d take the performance as an opportunity to perform some new songs live. “I’ve also been working on a new album and I can’t wait to play these new songs live for you. See you there. Eu te amo!!!!”

Rock in Rio kicks off on September on September 13th, and will feature performances from Katy Perry, Imagine Dragons, Ed Sheeran, and more.

Mendes released his previous record, “Wonder,” in 2022. Afterward, he canceled various tour dates in order to prioritize his mental health, taking a break from music.

Mendes’ break from music

Mendes announced his break from music in a social media statement, sharing his struggles candidly. "I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away," he wrote.

"I promise I will be back as soon as I take the right time to heal."