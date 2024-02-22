Camila Cabello hints at Shawn Mendes relationship in new record

Camila Cabello will be exploring her love life in her new record. The singer and performer discussed her upcoming music and some of the topics that she’s exploring, suggesting that she’ll provide some context for her romantic relationships, including her intense romance with Shawn Mendes, whom she dated for over two years.

In an interview with Puss Puss Magazine, Cabello revealed that she would be exploring her love life, even though she didn’t share if her songs were dedicated to one person in particular. "It's me sitting with this feeling of understanding that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old," she said.

"I really felt I was in love with this person. Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I'm an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one,” she continued.

Cabello and Mendes had been friends for years before deciding to take on a romantic relationship, releasing various musical collaborations. The two started officially dating in 2019, breaking up in 2021. In 2023, the two were then spotted in Coachella kissing and holding hands. Still, their teams claimed they weren’t together and that their parting was amicable.

©GettyImages



Cabello and Mendes in 2023

Cabello and Mendes’ break up

In 2021, Cabello and Mendes announced their break up in a joint statement shared on social media. "Hey guys, we've decide to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as human is stronger than ever,” read the statement. "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

"We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”