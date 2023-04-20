Did Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes just confirm their rekindled romance?

Last weekend, Coachella became the stage for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to reignite their love when they were seen kissing and hugging. The display of affection left fans wondering if it was a fleeting moment or a true rekindling of their romance, which the couple seems to have confirmed today.

Since then, the couple has been under the watchful eye of the paparazzi, looking for more clues about this second chapter of their love story. Recently, images of the couple walking hand in hand through Santa Monica have surfaced, offering compelling evidence of their rekindled love story.

©@jessicarendall



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes holding hands in Santa Monica.

The former Fifth Harmony member, who recently showed off her excellent figure with a bikini selfie, and the 24-year-old Canadian heartthrob were photographed on Wednesday. According to reports from the Daily Mail, the images were shared in an Instagram story by television personality Jessica Rendall.

In the short video, Camila and Shawn can be seen with their hands intertwined, revealing how comfortable and at ease they feel in this new phase of their relationship.

“Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello (!!!) confirmed together again,” wrote Rendall. “It’s not an LA experience if you don’t see celebrities!” added the personality, captioning the photos already circulating on the internet like wildfire.

©GettyImages



Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes holding hands at the 2021 Costume Institute Benefit

In the viral clip, Camila looked fresh and casual in a beige sweater over a loose white long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans. Meanwhile, Shawn wore a matching beige tracksuit in a monochromatic look.

Although Camila’s fans were happy to see her kiss Shawn at the festival, a source soon dashed their hopes by stating that it was just a small kiss between friends.

Camila and Shawn began dating in the summer of 2019, and their romance got more serious when they quarantined together in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, they announced their separation in November 2021.