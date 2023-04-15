Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted together at Coachella

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seem to be very good friends following their split. Fans of both stars are sharing their surprise after a series of viral clips showed the former couple having a casual conversation at Coachella, and having a good time.

The two musicians announced their breakup back in November 2021, however, it seems they are now on good terms, as they reunited on one of the most highly anticipated weekends of the year.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at #Coachella together. pic.twitter.com/3cDDqYZT7h — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2023

Shawn and Camila were also spotted having a drink with a group of friends. They were photographed arriving separately earlier in the day, preparing to see live performances and have some fun at the exclusive parties.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes hanging out at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/L2GmcaMD8F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2023

Camila looked casual and chic wearing denim cargo pants, a bustier top in beige, and a matching purse. The singer completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and statement jewelry. Meanwhile, Shawn wore denim jeans, a white shirt, beige boots, a gray bandana, and big sunglasses.

Fans of the couple were excited to see them reunite. “I love them together as friends,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Get back together please,” adding, “Oh they’re dating again.” The pair seemed to be catching up with each other, however online users are wondering if they had been keeping in contact since their breakup.