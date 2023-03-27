Shawn Mendes suffers burns on his back during his visit to the pyramids in Mexico

Shawn Mendes is visiting Mexico to promote his latest fashion collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. Before heading to a promotional event at one of the most popular shopping centers in the Mexican capital, he enjoyed some of the country’s top attractions, such as the Teotihuacan Pyramids, a must-see for tourists who want to learn more about Mexico’s culture and history.

©CRAIG MCDEAN/COURTESY OF TOMMY HILFIGER



However, his visit did not go as planned, as he did not anticipate the place’s high temperatures and the sun’s intense rays. On his social media, Shawn gave a glimpse of how badly his torso was sunburned. The 24-year-old singer posted a sleeveless photo showing the marks on his skin, including his shoulders.

©@shawnmendes



His passionate Mexican fans were concerned about him, warning him about the importance of sunscreen. Below the images in which he showed how his back was affected by the sun, there were thousands of comments from his followers. “I offer to put aloe on your burns”, “Imagine going to Teotihuacan today”, “Mexico loves you”, “My cute little one is so burned” were just some of the messages that his fans left him under the posts about his burns.

©@shawnmendes



In addition, Shawn also gave a peek into his visit to the archaeological site, one of the most important attractions in the country. The singer event took the opportunity to recharge a crystal - a quartz - with the energy of the place, a place also known as one of the best destinations to witness the spring equinox (between March 20 and 21).

According to beliefs, visiting this place purifies oneself and recharges energy, one of the ancient traditions of the civilizations that inhabited the site. Some fans in the area that recognized the singer captured him exploring Teotihuacan and photographed him meditating under the sun’s rays.

Shawn is a believer in meditation. In an interview with the radio show The Morning Mash Up (Sirius XM), he said that meditation changed his life and has helped him in his battle against anxiety.