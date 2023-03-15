Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger unveil new collaboration ‘Classic Reborn’

Shawn Mendes is the perfect celebrity to embody the Tommy Hilfiger brand. The talented singer and the popular fashion brand have released their latest collaboration, with a 90s inspired vibe mixed with the classic style that Tommy Hilfiger is known for.

©CRAIG MCDEAN/COURTESY OF TOMMY HILFIGER





The newest fashion capsule collection Tommy x Shawn Classic Reborn, features the fan-favorite musician, wearing sustainable clothing from the 1985 Program collection. The line focuses on timeless and classic items, including sweatshirts, jeans, blazers, polo shirts, and underwear in different colors.

©CRAIG MCDEAN/COURTESY OF TOMMY HILFIGER





“I’m so excited to be working with my Tommy Hilfiger family on the Classics Reborn collection,” Shawn revealed. “The collection is so special to me because I was able to work with Tommy Hilfiger to co-create this range which includes these amazing, high-quality, sustainable versions of their most classic clothing items.”

©CRAIG MCDEAN/COURTESY OF TOMMY HILFIGER





The collection will have a total of 28 items, ranging from navy and white to tan and maroon, created with up-cycled textiles, including regenerated nylon, recycled wool, wood fiber-textile blend Circulose, among others. “Shawn is an impressive young man and advocate for positive change. We’re proud to partner with him and continue playing our part in creating a more responsible future of fashion,” Tommy Hilfiger said.

“The Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn collection marks another step towards realizing our vision for sustainability, as we aim to create fashion that Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All,” the brand concluded.