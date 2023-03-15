Tommy x Shawn Classic Reborn campaign©CRAIG MCDEAN/COURTESY OF TOMMY HILFIGER
Shawn Mendes and Tommy Hilfiger unveil new collaboration ‘Classic Reborn’

The collection will have a total of 28 pieces, ranging from navy and white to tan and maroon.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Shawn Mendes is the perfect celebrity to embody the Tommy Hilfiger brand. The talented singer and the popular fashion brand have released their latest collaboration, with a 90s inspired vibe mixed with the classic style that Tommy Hilfiger is known for.

Tommy x Shawn Classic Reborn campaign©CRAIG MCDEAN/COURTESY OF TOMMY HILFIGER

The newest fashion capsule collection Tommy x Shawn Classic Reborn, features the fan-favorite musician, wearing sustainable clothing from the 1985 Program collection. The line focuses on timeless and classic items, including sweatshirts, jeans, blazers, polo shirts, and underwear in different colors.

Tommy x Shawn Classic Reborn campaign©CRAIG MCDEAN/COURTESY OF TOMMY HILFIGER

“I’m so excited to be working with my Tommy Hilfiger family on the Classics Reborn collection,” Shawn revealed. “The collection is so special to me because I was able to work with Tommy Hilfiger to co-create this range which includes these amazing, high-quality, sustainable versions of their most classic clothing items.”

Tommy x Shawn Classic Reborn campaign©CRAIG MCDEAN/COURTESY OF TOMMY HILFIGER

The collection will have a total of 28 items, ranging from navy and white to tan and maroon, created with up-cycled textiles, including regenerated nylon, recycled wool, wood fiber-textile blend Circulose, among others. “Shawn is an impressive young man and advocate for positive change. We’re proud to partner with him and continue playing our part in creating a more responsible future of fashion,” Tommy Hilfiger said.

“The Tommy X Shawn Classics Reborn collection marks another step towards realizing our vision for sustainability, as we aim to create fashion that Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All,” the brand concluded.

