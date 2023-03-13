Shawn Mendes and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda continue to spend time together. The pair, who’ve known each other for years, was spotted while out on a hike together in Los Angeles.

©GrosbyGroup



Mendes and Miranda

Mendes and Miranda were seen laughing and enjoying a drink as they hiked. Mendes wore a Penn State sweater, some pants, and sneakers, while Miranda wore maroon pants and a green sweater. In one photo, the two are seen laughing and in another they’re seen looking for something on the ground, clearly looking comfortable with each other.

©GrosbyGroup



Mendes and Miranda

Mendes has been seen spending some time with Miranda, with neither of them discussing the nature of their relationship with the media.

Over the past week, Mendes was spotted leaving the release party for Miley Cyrus’ new record alongside Sabrina Carpenter. The party was celebrating the release of Cyrus’s awaited “Endless Summer Vacation,” with the two leaving the party together. As Mendes greeted fans and shared a hug with them, Carpenter made a dash towards the car, appearing to want to keep the relationship away from the public eye.

Over the past year, Mendes and Carpenter have been seen on various occasions together. While nothing has been confirmed, the gossip account Deux Moi shared an anonymous tip that revealed that Mendes and Carpenter looked were “very comfortable” and like they were “clearly on a date” while out in a restaurant in Los Angeles.