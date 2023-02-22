Shawn Mendes and Jocelyne Miranda were spotted laughing and working out together

Shawn Mendes and Jocelyne Miranda continue to spend time together. The pair were photographed having a workout in Los Angeles together, with both dressed up in workout gear and enjoying each other’s company.

©GrosbyGroup



Mendes and Miranda on a hike

Mendes was photographed with some black running shorts and no shirt, while Miranda was photographed with a black sleeveless workout shirt and some matching tights. She wore her hair tied up in a ponytail and had on some sunglasses.

The two were hiking the Runyon Canyon Park together, a popular hiking spot in Los Angeles.

©GrosbyGroup



Mendes and Miranda in LA

Mendes and Miranda have been working together for years, with Miranda being his chiropractor over several of his tours. Last summer, the two were spotted grabbing lunch together, and have been photographed doing multiple activities since, including a visit at Mendes house and attending a Grammy after party together.

Last year, Mendes canceled his tour and shared that he wanted to take better care of his mental and physical health. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Mendes talked about his decision to call off the tour and why it was so challenging. “The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way.”

Mendes also talked about his new hairtstyle, which is a big departure from the style he usually has. “I think everyone should know what they look like with a shaved head,” he said. “I also was just feeling this urge to just shake myself up a little bit.”