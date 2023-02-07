Shawn Mendes and Jocelyne Miranda attend Grammy party together

Shawn Mendes continues to spend time with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, stoking rumors of their possible romantic relationship. The pair were spotted arriving at a Grammys afterparty in Los Angeles, looking cool and fashionable.

Mendes was wearing a cream-colored shirt and some black wide-legged pants, while Miranda was wearing a leather jacket, a leather dress, and knee-length boots, all in matching shades of black.

Mendes and Miranda have been photographed multiple times together since last year, with the two stepping out for coffee, getting groceries together, or even dropping by each other’s homes. The two have known each other for years, with Miranda being his chiropractor on various events, including the AMAs, VMAs, and Saturday Night Live. Miranda has also accompanied him over the course of his tour, sharing photos with him backstage and acting supportive.

Last year, Mendes canceled his world tour, explaining that he needed to prioritize his health. “As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me,” he wrote in a statement in July. “I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe. We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much-needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.”

While Mendes reassured fans that he would continue to make music and that his career remained one of his priorities, over the past months he’s been focusing on different aspects of his life. He’s frequently spotted out in Los Angeles while going to the gym and has continued to build on his acting career.