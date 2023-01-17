Shawn Mendes & Jocelyne Miranda continue to hang out together

Shawn Mendes and Jocelyne Miranda have been spotted out together once more. Photographers pictured the two arriving at his place in Los Angeles, carrying some groceries and wearing sporty clothes.

The Daily Mail was the first publication to share the photos, which show Mendes in a black shirt and cargo pants, and Miranda with a pink sweater, black leggings, and a black handbag.

Rumors of their relationship began back in July of last year, when the pair were first spotted together having lunch. The two were later photographed shopping together.

Miranda was Mendes’s chiropractor for several years, providing services for him while he was busy on his 2018 - 2019 tour and on occasions like the VMAs, AMAs, and Saturday Night Live.

Miranda works with multiple celebrities and athletes, featuring them on her Instagram. She’s shared photos alongside Mendes, Omar Apollo, Justin Bieber, J Balvin and more.

Miranda is a specialist on body biomechanics, biodynamics and soft tissue, having over 20 years of experience in the field.

Despite the media’s speculation, neither Mendes nor Miranda has confirmed or denied their relationship. Mendes’ previous relationship was with Camila Cabello, with the two confirming it in 2019. The relationship was revered by many and its conclusion came as a shock when they announced it in November 2021.