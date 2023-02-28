Is Shawn Mendes dating Sabrina Carpenter? The singers spend time together in Los Angeles

Shawn Mendes has been making headlines with his chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, but he’s sparked rumors about another woman: Sabrina Carpenter. While it started as an anonymous tip, photographic evidence proved they spent time together over the weekend and were all smiles.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter link up in LA

Mendes and Carpenter were photographed together on Saturday in Los Angeles. Judging by the signage, they were spending time at the Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood, which has over 50 stores.

It’s an incredibly public space, so the celebrities weren’t trying to keep a low profile. The 23-year-old singer kept a casual look, wearing her hair in a messy bun. She wore an oversized black hoodie with matching sweats and stayed comfortable in Under Armour trainers.



They both stayed warm on their outing

The “It’ll Be Okay” singer stayed warm with a shearling-lined denim jacket and black trousers.

How it all started

Mendes and Carpenter were first linked last week after the celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi, got an anonymous tip that they went on a date. “Spotted Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter on clearly a date at Horses,” read the tip, per Page Six, noting it happened on Thursday night, a couple of days after Valentine’s day.

The anonymous tipper added more details saying Carpenter wore a “little brown mini skirt” while Mendes had a “newly shaved head” and was wearing a white sweater. “They were verrrry comfortable,” they added.

Mendes and Miranda spotted shortly after

About a week later, on January 21, Mendes was spotted hiking at Runyon Canyon with Miranda in Los Angeles. The singer, who has been bulking up in the gym, went shirtless with his long-time chiropractor and smiled for the cameras.

They were first spotted in July and recently attended a Grammy’s after party together.

Miranda was the singer’s chiropractor for several years, including his 2018 - 2019 tour. Despite their numerous outings, they have not confirmed or denied their relationship.



Mendes has been a single man since he and Camila Cabelloannounced their break up in November 2021. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward,” read a portion of their statement.

We will have to wait and see if Mendes ever goes Instagram official with someone again.