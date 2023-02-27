Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are spotted in Miami after their Caribbean vacation

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were spotted looking relaxed as they returned from their vacation in the Caribbean. The couple was photographed as they held hands and walked out of their private plane in Miami.

©GrosbyGroup



Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Sanchez was wearing a white crop top with comfortable looking pants that had on a floral black and white print on them. She had her hair in a pony tail and paired the look with some black Chanel flats and a red purse. Bezos looked similarly relaxed, wearing a white polo shirt, some beige pants and a brown briefcase.

The couple was spending time in the Caribbean, where they enjoyed a brief vacation.

©GrosbyGroup



Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Sanchez discussed her relationship with Bezos and how to navigate dating your business partner. “It's the greatest experience I've ever had. I've always had a career very separate from my partner. I think now that I can work with my partner and be with him all the time,” she said.

Sanchez also talked about how much she’s learned while living with Bezos, especially when it comes to running a business and managing your time efficiently. “Living with Jeff is like having a master class every day,” she said. “What he’s really taught me a lot about is management. Biggest pieces of advice? I hold a lot of meetings and I would talk first in a meeting and he goes, ‘No, no, no. You’re the boss. You talk last. You let everyone else talk so that they don’t get swayed by your opinion.’”

Bezos and Sanchez were first linked romantically in 2019.