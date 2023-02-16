"Hugh Jackman... One Night Only" Benefiting MPTF©GettyImages
Lauren Sanchez shows off her lacy dress in a new video

Sanchez shared a new clip on Instagram, showing off her outfit.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Lauren Sanchez is feeling herself. The journalist and media personality shared a new reel on Instagram, showing off a lacy black dress.

The video is set to Calvin Harris and Rihanna’s “This Is What You Came For”, and shows Sanchez sitting atop of a roof ledge at sunset. She’s wearing no shoes and has her hair perfectly styled, wearing make up and some shiny earrings. The center of the video though is her dress, which is black, lacy and shimmery, with the silk fabric reflecting beautifully off of the roof’s lights.

Sanchez posted the video with no comment, but her stories show that she was spending some time with her friends. She reshared a bathroom photo that shows her and two of her friends, smiling and posing for the camera and looking as if they’re enjoying a night out.

Lauren Sanchez©Lauren Sanchez
Sanchez shared a photo posted by one of her friends

This week, Sanchez enjoyed Valentine’s Day alongside her long term partner Jeff Bezos. She shared a post showing off various photos with Bezos, showing them enjoying nature, sharing a kiss and spending some time aboard a luxurious yacht. “My heart is full,” she captioned her post.

Bezos and Sanchez have been together since 2019. They’ve both been married to other people and have children of their own, but have managed to create a space for their relationship and grow stronger with the passing of the years.

