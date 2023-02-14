Lauren Sánchez dedicates sweet Valentine’s Day post to Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez dedicates a sweet Valentine’s Day post to Jeff Bezos on social media. The journalist, helicopter pilot, and philanthropist shared on Instagram snaps of herself and her better half doing the activities they love the most.

In one image, the Amazon founder and Lauren pose near an ocean shore, while another features them kissing in a restaurant. “My heart is full ❤️🤍,” the 53-year-old personality wrote alongside a third picture of them on a boat.

Last month, Lauren celebrated Jeff’s special day by sharing a post made up of various photos of the two over the years. She also wrote a sweet tribute to commemorate his birthday.

“Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for,” she wrote.

“Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner. I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here’s to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter. Te amo con todo mi corazon.”

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been together since 2019. While they were both previously married to other people, having kids of their own, over the years their relationship has only grown stronger.