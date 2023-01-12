Lauren Sanchez calls Jeff Bezos the ‘man of my dreams’ in birthday post

Lauren Sanchez is celebrating Jeff Bezos’ special day. Sanchez shared a post made up of various photos of the two over the years and wrote a sweet tribute to commemorate the occasion.

The post is made up of various photos of both Sanchez and Bezos over the years, including some with her kids, while surrounded by coworkers, on the beach, and dressed up in elegant gowns. In the caption, she wrote a lengthy message that she capped off in Spanish.

“Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for,” she wrote.

“Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner. I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here’s to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter. Te amo con todo mi corazon.”

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been together since 2019. While they were both previously married to other people, having kids of their own, over the years their relationship has only grown stronger.

Nowadays, the two often share photos together and even work within the same organizations, cultivating their mutual interest on planet Earth and in helping the environment.