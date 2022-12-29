Jeff Bezons Lauren Sanchez©GrosbyGroup
SHRED

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos enjoy the Aspen slopes in matching outfits

It’s giving snow

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are getting in some fun before the year ends. They took advantage of the snow that is falling hard around the US and headed to Aspen. On Tuesday, they were snapped enjoying a day full of skiing, hamburgers, and fun.


Jeff Bezons Lauren Sanchez©GrosbyGroup

They went incognito in matching all-black looks, with matching goggles, and blue ski boots.

If there’s one thing Sanchez is going to do when she’s out, it looks incredible. She went for a sleek body-hugging look, accessorizing with an eye-catching necklace.

The couple made sure to protect their heads and wore helmets.

Jeff Bezons Lauren Sanchez©GrosbyGroup

They were joined by friends and for lunch, they enjoyed some good old lodge food- a hamburger. When they finished, they headed back to the mountain to get their last runs in.


RELATED:

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello visit their secret paradise ‘Casa Chipi Chipi’

Lauren Sanchez hands out presents to kids with Baby2Baby

Isabel Preysler & Mario Vargas Llosa end their relationship after eight years


Their snow trip comes after the helicopter pilot’s, 53, birthday. In addition to a birthday celebration that included famous friends like Kim Kardashian, she was wined and dined by Bezos.

In an Instagram post filled with photos and videos from her celebration, she revealed that the billionaire surprised her with an intimate dinner where he “gave a speech that had everyone in the room laughing and crying.”



It’ll be the Emmy award-winning journalists‘ time to shine when it comes to Bezos’ birthday in a couple of weeks. He will be celebrating his 59th birthday on January 12, 2023.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more