Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos enjoy the Aspen slopes in matching outfits

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are getting in some fun before the year ends. They took advantage of the snow that is falling hard around the US and headed to Aspen. On Tuesday, they were snapped enjoying a day full of skiing, hamburgers, and fun.

They went incognito in matching all-black looks, with matching goggles, and blue ski boots.

If there’s one thing Sanchez is going to do when she’s out, it looks incredible. She went for a sleek body-hugging look, accessorizing with an eye-catching necklace.

The couple made sure to protect their heads and wore helmets.



They were joined by friends and for lunch, they enjoyed some good old lodge food- a hamburger. When they finished, they headed back to the mountain to get their last runs in.

Their snow trip comes after the helicopter pilot’s, 53, birthday. In addition to a birthday celebration that included famous friends like Kim Kardashian, she was wined and dined by Bezos.

In an Instagram post filled with photos and videos from her celebration, she revealed that the billionaire surprised her with an intimate dinner where he “gave a speech that had everyone in the room laughing and crying.”