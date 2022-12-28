Isabel Preysler & Mario Vargas Llosa end their relationship after eight years

Isabel Preysler and Mario Vargas Llosa have ended their relationship. They were together for almost eight years.

©GettyImages



Preysler and Vargas Llosa

In an exclusive statement for HOLA! Spain, Preysler revealed that her and Vargas Llosa made the decision to conclude their partnership. “Mario and I have decided to definitively end our relationship,” she said via phone call, adding that she wouldn’t be making further statements on the matter. “I don’t want to give any statements and I’ll be thankful for any help from my friends and the media in order to help us with our decision.”

According to our sister website, Preysler and Vargas Llosa had been living together in the exclusive complex Puerta de Hierro. Following their split, Vargas Llosa has moved out of the home and back to his apartment in Puerta del Sol, in Madrid.

This Christmas marks the first occasion where they spend the holidays apart.

Preysler and Vargas Llosa’s relationship

©GettyImages



Preysler and Vargas Llosa

Presyler and Vargas Llosa met in a trip where the two were schedeled to meet Prince Charles in Buckingham Palace, back in 2015. Following their encounter, the two started dating and fell in love fast, creating some controversy since Vargas Llosa remained in a relationship with Patricia Llosa, getting a divorce soonly after.

When it comes to Preysler, she’d been married to Miguel Boyer, who passed away in 2014. The two were together for 30 years.