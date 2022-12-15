Lauren Sanchez hands out presents to kids with Baby2Baby

Lauren Sanchez wants to make a difference. The media personality shared an Instagram post where she discussed her day and partnership with Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization she’s worked with in the past.

Sanchez shared a post with some photos and a video of herself and some children at the Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles. “What an amazing day. I had the privilege of attending a @baby2baby event at Dodger Stadium, where we handed out presents to underprivileged kids. It was so heartwarming to see the joy on their faces as they received their gifts,” she wrote.

“Best part of the day was when I got to run bases on the field at Dodger Stadium with the kids. (4 times!!) It was like a dream come true for all of us! I am so grateful to have been a part of such a special day. Thank you to everyone who made this possible and to the @dodgers organization for hosting us.”

The post shows a photo of herself and one of the kids in attendance, and of herself and some of the women that also participated in the event. The last slide features a video of Sanchez running across the Dodger Stadium as she’s chased by multiple children, with all of them having fun and laughing.

Lauren Sanchez has worked with Baby2Baby in the past. Last year, Sanchez attended a gala hosted by the nonprofit organization while in a stunning black gown. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, Jeff Bezos.