DATE NIGHT

Lauren Sanchez shows off her toned legs at Giorgio Baldi with Jeff Bezos

The famly owned Italian restaurant is a celebrity hot spot

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are always down for a great meal. The usual Nobu visitors had a romantic dinner date on Friday, this time, at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.


Sanchez looked dressed to impress with a sultry all-black look. She wore a short vinyl diamond cut out dress from Courreges which retails $1550, per DailyMail.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist, who recently shared her 20-minute workout, looked toned and fit as she walked hand in hand with Bezos.


The billionaire wore a laid-back look, wearing dark jeans, sneakers, and a casual button-up. They were well protected with what looked like security hanging close.


The celebrity hot spot was nice and busy this weekend. On Friday Kendall Jenner enjoyed a meal there with one of her friends. The model looked leggy as she made her way into the restaurant in a lime-colored outfit.

When it comes to Giorgio Baldi, they have the stamp of approval amongst A-listers.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were there last week and as noted by Insider, Rihanna may be their biggest fan. She told Rolling Stone in 2013 one of the reasons she bought a home in the Pacific Palisades was so she could be in the restaurant’s delivery zone.

