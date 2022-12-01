Mindy Kailing enjoys a hot dog on a private plane

Mindy Kailing is living her best life as she boards a private plane and eats a delicious hot dog. She shared a snap on her Instagram, where she called out the popular hot dog brand and named the moment “A love story.”

Kailing shared the post this past Wednesday. It contained two photos, one featuring her smiling and the other, taking a bite of the hot dog. “Portillo’s on a plane: a love story,” she captioned the post. Both photos show off her meal, which is made out of a hot dog with a big pickle, fries, and various sauces.

Kailing has previously talked about her weight loss and how it was a slow process where she learned to embrace movement and to avoid any type of restrictive diet. “I eat what I like to eat,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “If I do any kind of restrictive diet, it never really works for me. I just eat less of it.”

©GettyImages



Mindy Kailing at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences 13th Governors Awards

Kailing also talked about her children, Katherine Swati and Spencer Avu, and how she found weight loss to be helpful in connecting with them. “I don’t have to be like the expert at the thing to really enjoy it and to get a great workout,” she said to People. “And I’m 42 now, right? So I have to do stuff like that for me, in order to be able to be active with my little kids.”