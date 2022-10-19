Mindy Kaling shares the special moment she ‘fell in love’ with friend Anne Hathaway

Mindy Kaling shared the moment in which she felt the most admiration for her friend and co-star Anne Hathaway. During ELLE’s Women In Hollywood ceremony, Hathaway was honored with a special recognition after her successful Hollywood career, and it was Mindy who introduced her to the audience at the event in Los Angeles.

“From the age of 18 years old [Hathaway] has been objectified regularly, and despite loving her as a performer I’ll tell you when I fell in love with her,” Mindy said, praising her for her many iconic roles in fan-favorite movies, including The Princess Diaries, Les Miserables, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Mindy went on to talk about a bizarre moment at the 2012 premiere of Les Miserables, when a photographer “positioned his camera low so he could take a photo up [Hathaway’s] skirt” and sold the photo.

“On the Today show the next morning, Matt Lauer said to her in this chastising, someone-has-been-naughty way, ‘Anne Hathaway I’ve seen a lot of you lately,’” Mindy recalled. “And then he asked her what’s the lesson learned from something like that, referring to paparazzi ambushing her - as if she was the one who had done something wrong.”

Mindy took a moment to read Anne’s response to the incident, following Matt Lauer’s remarks. “It kind of made me sad… that we live in an age when someone takes a picture of someone in a vulnerable moment and rather than delete it and do the decent thing, sells it. And I’m sorry that we live in a culture that commodifies sexuality of unwilling participants.”