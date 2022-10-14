Anne Hathaway looks back at the moments she regrets from her Hollywood career

Anne Hathaway is opening up about the early moments of her successful Hollywood career, explaining during a recent interview with Elle, that she has some regrets, as she had a fear of “messing up” at the time.

The 39-year-old actress, who recently recreated an iconic moment from ‘Devil Wears Prada,’ revealed that in the beginning of her career, she was “so worried about messing up” that she missed “a lot of great moments” because she was “so stressed out.”

“I’m at a point in my life now where I know having a first time at something remarkable like that - it’s the only time it ever happens,“ she continued. ”And being in a place where I could enjoy it felt like a really positive development.“

Anne is looking back at some important moments in her career, referring to her project Armageddon Time as “a little bit of a harvest,” detailing that she has planted “seeds” in her life, and “then there come these moments where you harvest them.”

She also shared her thoughts about the criticism she received in 2013 after her acceptance speech at the Oscars. “I have worked too hard on seeing myself with kinder eyes to give away my peace to those who haven’t found it for themselves yet. So I do my best to not be afraid of what others might say and just focus on enjoying my life.”