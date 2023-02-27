Tristan Thompson continues to show interest in Khloé Kardashian amid reconciliation rumors

It seems Tristan Thompson is trying to be friendly with his ex, Khloé Kardashian, or maybe even more than that. The 31-year-old athlete showed his admiration for the 38-year-old reality star, after she posted a post-workout gym selfie on her personal Instagram account.

Khloé looked stunning wearing a white tank top, accessorizing her gym attire with minimal jewelry. And while Tristan didn’t go as far as to comment on her post, he liked Khloé’s selfie, indicating that there might still be some interest from his side.

This is not the first time Tristan has publicly liked Khloé’s posts on social media, following rumors of reconciliation between the pair. Just last week the sportsman showed interest in her swimsuit pics. Khloé posed for the camera in a silver bikini, showing off her incredible physique.

Earlier this month, the mother of two took to Twitter to respond to speculations about their relationship. She explained that she wants to stay single for now. “Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and [my daughter] True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it.”

Khloé joked about her relationship with her daughter, admitting that she is not ready to start dating again, however she still keeps a cordial relationship with Tristan. “No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too,” the businesswoman concluded.

The pair have been getting closer after the Kardashian-Jenner family supported Tristan during a difficult moment, following the death of his mother. The celebrity family attended the funeral and shared emotional messages after the service. “I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea,” Kris wrote.