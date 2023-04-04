Shawn Mendes looks ripped as he hikes with Jocelyn Miranda

Shawn Mendes has definitely been doing his crunches. The singer has been bulking up all year, and he looked toned and fit Sunday as he hiked with Dr. Jocelyn Miranda. Mendes and the 50-year-old chiropractor have been at the center of relationship rumors for months.





©GrosbyGroup



The singer looked ripped as he walked shirtless

The Canadian singer-songwriter, 24, who recently had a sunburn, went into the hike wearing a shirt and took it off once his heart started beating. He wore a colorful necklace that looked like it was made of natural stones and crystals.



©GrosbyGroup



They were all smiles in their matching hiking shoes

Miranda must be into natural plants and herbs because she clipped some greenery to take home with her. It looked like it could be rosemary or sage. Hiking has been one of their favorite activities, they on a similar hike taking in the areas of nature Los Angeles has to offer.

After the hike, the rumored couple spent time at his home. They were photographed by eagle-eyed paparazzi after spending the day together. The chiropractor looked happy to pose with the singer.





They sparked rumors around November 2022. Jocelyn is known for her 20 years of medical experience in body biomechanics, biodynamics, and soft tissue. She worked with Mendes during his 2018-2019 tour and has helped him during the AMAs, VMAs, and Saturday Night Live.

Her clientele list is impressive as she has worked with celebrities and A-List stars, including Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Omar Apollo, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner.

Aside from brief glimpses of PDA, like hugging, they have not confirmed that they are anything but friends. The last serious relationship Mendes had was with Camila Cabello. They announced their breakup in a joint statement in November 2021 after daring for more than two years. He sparked dating rumors with Sabrina Carpenter, but they are just friends.