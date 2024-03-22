Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Camila Cabello, and more

It’s Friday which means we have a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week. From Camila Cabello, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, and more, get ready to be entertained.

1. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello’s fans are wondering if this sassy TikTok about going from daydreaming about having kids with someone to not care if they’re dying is about Shawn Mendes.

2. Cardi B

Cardi B tries the TikTok famous Buldak Carbonara ramen noodles with food critic Keith Lee.

3. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba invites fans to get ready with her for her Elle cover shoot.

4. Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone shares an epic story about his infamous Rocky robe and how he got it back in his possession.

5. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner recreates Rosalia’s iconic moment at Paris Fashion Week when she refused to take her glasses off for the photographers.

6. Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas has something cooking in the studio.

7. Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo shares a clip behind the scenes of her epic music video for her new track, “Obsessed.”

8. Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake shares a behind the scenes look at the making of his No Angels music video explaining he had to shower three times to get the blood off.

9. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shares moments from her This Is Me... Now tour.

10. Megan Thee Stallion

Meg Thee Stallion dances to Ariana Grande’s, “Boy is Mine,” in a super slay outfit.