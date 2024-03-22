Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, Camila Cabello, and more

It’s Friday which means we have a round-up of the best celebrity TikToks of the week. From Camila Cabello, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, and more, get ready to be entertained.
1. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello’s fans are wondering if this sassy TikTok about going from daydreaming about having kids with someone to not care if they’re dying is about Shawn Mendes.
2. Cardi B
Cardi B tries the TikTok famous Buldak Carbonara ramen noodles with food critic Keith Lee.
3. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba invites fans to get ready with her for her Elle cover shoot.
@jessicaalba Get ready with me for my Elle India cover shoot ✨❤️ #GRWM#ElleMagazine#ElleIndia#BTS#BehindTheScenes#Glam 💋 @Maria Vargas-Guzman 💆🏽♀️ @BrittneyRyanHair 💅🏽 @Queenie Nguyen Nails 🤳🏽 @Anabella Driz ♬ On My Mama (Official Sound) - Victoria Monét
4. Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone shares an epic story about his infamous Rocky robe and how he got it back in his possession.
@sylvesterstallone
The story behind my infamous Rocky robe.♬ original sound - sylvesterstallone
5. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner recreates Rosalia’s iconic moment at Paris Fashion Week when she refused to take her glasses off for the photographers.
6. Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas has something cooking in the studio.
7. Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo shares a clip behind the scenes of her epic music video for her new track, “Obsessed.”
@livbedumb
obsessed vid comes out tonight!!!!!!♬ im obsessed - hosna
8. Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake shares a behind the scenes look at the making of his No Angels music video explaining he had to shower three times to get the blood off.
@justintimberlake Had to shower 3 times to get the 🩸 off #NoAngels♬ No Angels - Justin Timberlake
9. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez shares moments from her This Is Me... Now tour.
@jlo Pronto con ustedes 💥 #JLOLIVE#ThisIsMeNowTheTour @Live Nation Concerts ♬ original sound - JLO
10. Megan Thee Stallion
Meg Thee Stallion dances to Ariana Grande’s, “Boy is Mine,” in a super slay outfit.