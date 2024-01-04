Pura vida! Aitana and Shawn Mendes both spotted in Costa Rica

To bid farewell to 2023 and welcome 2024, some celebrities embarked on trips to beautiful places: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck chose St. Barts, while Shawn Mendes and Aitana Ocaña, chose to celebrate the New Year’s arrival in Central America. The Canadian singer and the Spanish star have been spotted vacationing, each on their own, in Costa Rica.



©@aitanax



Aitana rang in 2024 in Costa Rica

On January 1st, Aitana shared a glimpse of her year-end vacation on her Instagram account, revealing that she was in Costa Rica. “2024, pura vida,” wrote the ‘Mon Amour,’ singer, specifying that she was in Santa Teresa, in the province of Puntarenas.



In her photos, the 24-year-old Spanish artist looked stunning in a sexy black swimsuit, showcasing not only her toned figure but also some of her tattoos, while the sun ‘kissed’ her skin. The reactions were immediate, and her loyal followers showered her with compliments on her beauty.



©@aitanax



The Spanish singer looked gorgeous in a black swimsuit



A day before Aitana stirred up social media with her beach pose, Shawn also shared his own memories in Costa Rican lands. “Pura Vida! Happy New Year!! I’m looking forward to this year! Grateful, grateful, grateful,” wrote the 25-year-old performer.



Mendes shared a gallery of photos and videos of his adventure, including exciting surfing sessions, sunsets, and motorcycle rides with friends.



Two beautiful singles in Costa Rican lands

The fact that both Aitana and Shawn chose Costa Rica to enjoy the first days of 2024 has not gone unnoticed, and some internet users have suggested a possible romantic interest between them. However, it is most likely just a coincidence, and the singers are probably vacationing separately.

Aitana ended 2023 as a single woman after concluding her discreet relationship with Sebastián Yatra. Although they never publicly confirmed their romance, it was clear that they maintained a connection beyond friendship for months. In late November, the Colombian confirmed the breakup, and she did the same a few days later.

Meanwhile, Shawn ended his relationship with Camila Cabello in June after giving it a second chance. Since their breakup, there have been rumors of a new romance with Charlie Travers.