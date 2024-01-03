Tiffany Trump stunned at Donald Trump’s NYE party in Mar-a-Lago

Tiffany Trump joined her family at Mar-a-Lago for New Year’s Eve. The youngest daughter of Donald Trump joined him and many members of their family for the lavish event in Florida, where she wore a stunning gown and shared photos over social media.

Tiffany Trump’s NYE dress

The event featured many Trump family members over Sunday evening, including Tiffany’s siblings, Donald Jr. and Eric. Tiffany attended the party with her husband, Michael Boulos, and shared a photo on her Instagram post, which showed two photos of her outfit. One was in black and white, with her showing off her back, while the other was in color, and provided a look at her seafoam gown, which had metallic details on the neckline through the hip.

Family members like Ivanka and Melania Trump didn’t attend the party. Melania’s absence was explained by Donald Trump later that evening, when he got onstage and shared that his mother-in-law was ill at the hospital, and that Melania was there to accompany and support her. “Hopefully she’ll be recovering,” he said. “But she’s very ill. I just want to say hello to the First Lady. We just spoke and hopefully that’ll be okay, but it’s a tough one. She sent her love to everybody.”

This year’s Trump family Christmas photo

Tiffany Trump accompanied her family over Christmas and the holidays

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos spent most of their holidays with the Trump family. The two attended a Christmas Eve celebration in Mar-a-Lago, where they took photos alongside Donald Trump and the majority of their family, including Barron, Donald Jr and his partner Kimberly Guilfoyle.

For the occasion, Tiffany opted for a red velvet dress that she paired with some nude heels. The rest of their family members looked dressed up for the occasion, wearing elegant tuxes and dresses.