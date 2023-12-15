Ivanka Trump and Kim Kardashian’s night out in Las Vegas: Inside their friendship

A long list of celebrities were spotted in Las Vegas for the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, but it was Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump’s friendship that made headlines. The reality star and the former first daughter posed for photos during their night out, proving that they have an incredible bond.

“It’s always a great time with you @kimkardashian,” Ivanka commented on Instagram, sharing one of the photos with the businesswoman. “Viva Las Vegas! Bringing some Miami spice to LV!” she added.

Kim’s sister Kendall Jenner was also in attendance. The pair sat together to see Justin Timberlake’s surprise performance, while Ivanka was later escorted by her friend David Grutman.

Online users had mixed reactions after photos of Kim and Ivanka went viral on social media. However, their friendship is nothing new, as the pair have been getting close to each other. Ivanka was also at Kim’s 43rd birthday party in October, where only her closest friends and family members were in attendance.

Back in September 2018 Ivanka and Kim sat together to discuss prison reform when she was senior adviser to the President. “Great working session today at the White House on ways to improve the clemency process with policy leaders and criminal justice reform advocates,” Ivanka wrote at the time, sharing a photo with Kim.

The pair seem to have grown closer ever since, with online users also sharing their surprise in October 2022 when they were spotted having a 2-hour dinner at the Polo Lounge of the Beverly Hills Hotel. This is no surprise as Kim and Ivanka grew up within the same circle of friends, including Paris Hilton, who has been friends with Ivanka since they were kids.