Ivanka Trump stuns in glittery gown as she attends lavish hotel opening

Ivanka Trump attended one of the most exclusive events of the season. She took to Instagram to share a look at her evening, which included a stunning gown, the opening of a lavish hotel in Las Vegas, and some entertainment from Justin Timberlake.

Trump shared multiple photos and videos on her Instagram stories, showing her all dressed up for the opening of the Fountainebleu Las Vegas. “Congratulations Jeffrey Soffer and David Grutman on the opening of Fountainebleu Las Vegas!” reads her post, which shows a video of her wearing a glittery gown as she stooned next to a disco ball.

She also shared a closer look at her gown, which is made up of two colors: The top part is made up of black fabric, while the bottom has stunning silver details. While the front part appears to be all silver, the back part shows some more black details, giving the gown many layers and places to look.

In a video shared on her Instagram, Trump walks in the hotel’s hallways, turns around and throws a kiss at the camera. Other stories show her watching Justin Timberlake’s performance at the hotel, where he performed “Rock Your Body” accompanied by a band and some dancers.

The Fountainebleau Las Vegas opening is a moment that’s been almost two decades in the making. The hotel started to be built in 2007, and faced delays in a recession, changes of ownership, a pandemic, and more. The opening was a luxurious affair, attended by stars like Cher, Lenny Kravitz, Sylvester Stallone, and more.