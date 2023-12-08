Hannukah is here and celebrities are making the most of it. As we enter the holiday season, celebrities are taking the time to show off their traditions and spend time with their families. Over the past week, many have shared positive messages to commemorate Hanukkah, showing their home decorations, the lighting of their menorahs, and more.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the celebrities kicking off Hannukah’s eight nights of celebrations: