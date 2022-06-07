How Adam Sandler got a black eye from a bizarre accident in bed: ‘It was bleeding all over’

Adam Sandler is opening up about a bizzare incident that left him with an eye wound, after what he described as a “pathetic” accident in bed.

The Hollywood star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and detailed the accident during the interview, revealing that it took place in a hotel bed and he “was bleeding terribly.”

“This is something I have to discuss, right?” He said pointing to the injury on his face, “I was in bed, in the middle of the night and, you know how they tuck in your sheets at the bottom, some people? Somebody tucked in the sheets too much and I had my phone in the middle of the bed.”

He continued, “I kicked my feet up to untuck it, the phone went flying, hit me in the head,” explaining that he “refused to acknowledge it,“ because he was too tired.

“I felt blood. I said, ‘There’s something going on but I gotta sleep.’ Kept sleeping and woke up.” Co-host of the TV show George Stephanopoulos commented on Sandler’s accident, ”That is the most elaborate black-eye story I’ve ever heard.“

“There is nothing cool about this thing,” the actor laughed, “It looks so cool. And I’m on the streets of New York, I see people going, ‘Oh, okay. He likes to fight, that guy.’ I’m like, ‘It was a bed accident.’”