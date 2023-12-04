Ivanka Trump had the best weekend. The former politician shared various photos on her Instagram, showing her backstage at The Black Keys concert, a band that appears to be one of her favorites. Through her Instagram stories and on a post, Ivanka shared some of the highlights of her evening, including a close look at her outfit, and photos alongside some of her closest friends and her husband, Jared Kushner.

The Black Keys concert, hosted in Clearwater, Florida, is a part of the band’s “Dropout Boogie” tour. It’s a location over four hours away from Miami, the Trump-Kushner’s hone, yet one that they felt like making a trip for in order to enjoy.

Earlier this year, Ivanka and Jared moved in to their new home located in Indian Creek Island. The place had been in renovation for the past couple of years, with Ivanka and Jared purchasing it as soon as they moved out of Washington D.C. and into Miami. The home overlooks Biscayne Bay and is a gorgeous white mansion equipped with six bedrooms, eight and a half badrooms, and all manner of amenities.