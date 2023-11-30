Sebastian Stan will play Donald Trump in new movie

Sebastian Stan will be playing Donald Trump in a new movie. The film, directed by award winning Ali Abbasi, is called “The Apprentice” and appears to be based on Trump’s life and the formation of his real estate empire.

Sebastian Stan is known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the TV show “Pam and Tommy”

“The Apprentice” will feature a young Donald Trump, and will costar Maria Bakalova and Jeremy Strong. Variety reports that Bakalova will be playing the late Ivana Trump, with the film trailing the relationship between the two, which resulted in some prolific real estate projects built over the course of their marriage. Strong will play Roy Cohn, a lawyer that had a close relationship with Trump early on in his life. The film, which has also been called “The Student” by some media outlets, will be written by Gabriel Sherman.

Before he was president, Trump was a significant TV personality, known for his reality show, which was also called “The Apprentice.” The series ran for fifteen seasons and trailed various contestants fighting for a spot in one of Trump’s organizations. The show featured appearances from all types of celebrities and connections to Trump, including his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Donald Trump was the host in The Apprentice for 14 seasons

More about “The Apprentice”

The film’s synopsis was shared to CNN. “It’s a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers,” it reads. Although it has no release date yet, “The Apprentice” has begun principal photography.

