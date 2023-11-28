Ivanka Trump shares hilarious surfing fail

Ivanka Trump has been working on her surfing skills. In a new Instagram post, Trump shared a photo of herself surfing whle on an indoor pool. She paired the photo with a video of her progress, showing her learning some more advanced moves with the help of an instructor.

The post is made up of two photos and a video. The first photo shows Trump confidently taking on the wave on the FlowRider machine, responsible for creating indoor wave experiences. She has her arms outstretched and is riding a green and small surfboard. She’s wearing a purple one piece swimsuit and has her hair tied back. She teases her fall in the caption, writing, “Swipe,” while adding some arrow emojis. The following photo shows her fall, which shows her with her feet in the air and her head submerged in the water. Lastly, she closes out the post with a video, showing her confidently riding the wave while she gets some help from the instructor, holding on to his hand when she needs the extra reassurance.

Surfing has become one of Trump’s favorite past times ever since she and her family moved to Miami. In 2021, it was reported that Trump was taking private lessons with her and her children, Arabella, 12, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 7. She’s shared some snippets of her work on her Instagram, showing her practicing other water sports alongside her family.

Ivanka Trump’s newest family member

Earlier this month, Ivanka Trump revealed that she had welcomed a new family member. In an Instagram post, Trump shared photos of Simba, their newly adopted dog. She also shared photos of Chester, a hamster they’d also acquired. “A couple of weeks ago we brought Simba, our big hearted and goofy German Shepherd-Lab mix, home from Big Dog Ranch Rescue,” she wrote. “This little warrior puppy was found abandoned and emaciated alongside a highway in Alabama.”

“Simba joins Winter and Chester, another furry friend who recently joined the family. Welcome to the crew, Simba!” On her Instagram, Simba is seen posing alongside the Kushner-Trumps, with the family looking happy to be holding on to their new furry friends.

