Ivanka Trump shows off toned figure in Pamela Anderson-inspired swimsuit

Ivanka Trump is making her best out of the fall season in Miami. The former first daughter was recently photographed enjoying a fun day with her family and friends, wearing a stunning red swimsuit in front of her lavish mansion.

The 42-year-old businesswoman seemed to be enjoying a relaxing day, pairing her ‘Baywatch’ look with a green sarong and dark sunglasses, styling her long blonde hair in a loose ponytail, and showing off her incredible figure.

Ivanka was photographed walking barefoot on the dock of her home, spending some quality time with her husband Jared Kushner, and their friends. Jared also wore a casual outfit, which consisted of a white shirt and black shorts.

Online users were quick to point out the similarities between Ivanka’s red swimsuit, to Pamela Anderson’s iconic 90s look in the popular series, as her character was usually wearing her blonde hair in soft waves, completing the look with large sunglasses.

And while Ivanka is known for having a more conservative look when it comes to her fashion moments, she has recently transformed her wardrobe and has been spotted having fun with recent outfits, including during her recent attendance at a music festival with her husband.

Ivanka and Jared wore casual outfits at Miami’s Country Bay Music Festival, bringing their son Theodore for a fun evening. She decided to wear an all-denim ensemble, including a miniskirt and a cropped vest, pairing the look with a pink cowboy hat and rocking a soft glam makeup look.

She also shared some clips on Instagram Stories, enjoying the concert from the VIP area, and posing with Jared and Theodore backstage.