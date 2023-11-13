Ivanka Trump wears all denim at a country music festival in Miami

Ivanka Trump spent her weekend with her family, attending Miami’s Country Bay Music Festival. She dressed appropriately for the event, showing off a double denim outfit with a matching cowboy hat.

©Ivanka Trump



Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

Photos shared on her Instagram stories showed her wearing a matching denim outfit made out of a vest and a skirt, which she paired with boots and a cowboy pink hat. She shared photos alongside Jared Kushner, who wore his reliable outfit of a white t-shirt, jeans, sneakers and a cap, and alongside her youngest son, Theodore, who wore a white t-shirt with a lightning bolt on it.

A video shared on her stories showed Ivanka and Theodore jamming out backstage to Randy Houser, a Country singer that was performing onstage. The family seemed to be having a great time and enjoyed the special treatment handed out by the concert organizers.

©Ivanka Trump



Ivanka and her son, Theodore

Ivanka Trump’s appearace in New York court

Last week, Ivanka Trump made an appearance in New York court, testifying in her father’s civil fraud case. “Ivanka Trump was cordial, she was disciplined, she was controlled, and she was very courteous,” said New York attorney general Letitia James of her performance. She appeared in court in an understated yet elegant outfit made out of various elegant pieces, including Jimmy Choo heels, a Carolina Herrera coat, and designer pants and blazer. Her outfit was valued at over $1,300.

Her trip to New York followed a busy week in Miami after she and her husband finally finalized construction of their billion dollar mansion located on Indian Creek Island, where they’ll have neighbors like Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Tom Brady, and more.

